Actor Alia Bhatt is back with another mushy and heartwarming video from her vacation with husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Monday, Alia took to social media to share a romantic reel in which she is seen swaying and twirling while holding Ranbir's hand.

The video captures sweet moments of PDA, with Alia blushing as Ranbir helps her twirl across different scenic spots in London. Flaunting her signature dimpled smile, Alia is seen in a transformation-style reel featuring three outfits — starting with a bathrobe, followed by a chic black sleeveless dress, and ending with a cosy red and white cardigan.

She captioned the post, "Twirl girl ‍♀️ Thank you @mo_mayfair for making us feel at home @mo_hotels #MandarinOrientalMayfair #ImAFan" Alia chose The Local Train's song Dil Mere as the background score.

Although Ranbir doesn't appear fully in the reel, his fingers make a cameo in Alia's reel.

Netizens praised the couple for their adorable chemistry and dubbed the clip a perfect "Bollywood moment."

However, some netizens accused Alia of mimicking Priyanka Chopra, who recently shared a similar set of vacation photos and videos with husband Nick Jonas from their getaway in the Bahamas. Priyanka's post included twirling, holding hands, soaking in the sun, and even a beachside kiss. Social media users were of the view that Alia was trying to recreate that vibe, albeit in a different setting.

A user wrote, "Omg, this 12-second reel is too cute! I've already watched it 20-30 times."

Another wrote, "Aww, you cutiesss!"

A third commenter added, "One of the top actors in the country, yet her unfiltered girl-next-door vibe makes her so relatable!"

The next one mentioned, "She is copying Priyanka Chopra."

Meanwhile, Priyanka's beach photo, where she is seen sitting on Nick Jonas with daughter Malti nearby, also drew criticism. Netizens called the pose awkward and slammed her for unnecessary skin show and exposing too much.

Alia and Ranbir on work front

Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love and War alongside Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. Fans will also see Alia in the upcoming spy thriller, Alpha. Directed by Shiv Rawail, it is scheduled for release on December 25.

Ranbir was last seen in Animal alongside Triptii Dimri and Rashmika Mandanna. The actor has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana apart from Love and War.