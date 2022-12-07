Newly minted mommy Alia Bhatt's fitness regime has taken over the internet and how! Merely a month after Raha's birth Alia Bhatt was snapped at a yoga studio in Mumbai on Wednesday morning. As she made her way out of the yoga studio, the actress looked fit as a fiddle in black athleisure.

The photos and videos of Alia coming out of the Yoga studio have surfaced online.

The moment her videos went viral on social media, fans and well-wishers of the actress swamped on paparazzi's Instagram handles and showered her with praise, especially lauding her for being so fit just a month after her baby.

Fans are amazed at her fitness

Fans took to the comments section to express their amazement at how fit Alia looked post her delivery.

A fan wrote, "Mommy is back to shape in no time but pregger Alia will always be the most special & beautiful version of her. (sic)"

Another wrote, "We finally get to see her beautiful smile after a long time. (sic)"

The third one said, "Wait what? I thought it's an old video She is back to shape really soon❤️ Anyway I am already missing her pregnant version(sic)."

The fourth one said, "Ohhh ..she is backmissed you aloo."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcome baby girl

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a daughter on November 6. In an Instagram post last month, the actress revealed that she and Ranbir have named their daughter Raha and the name was picked by Ranbir's mom Neetu Kapoor.

Alia took to Instagram recently and shared an adorable picture featuring herself, Ranbir and their daughter, along with a beautiful picture Alia penned a long note and explained the meaning of Raha. She also said that the name was chosen by Neetu Kapoor.

The note read, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Professional front

On the work front, mommy Alia has a slew of films lined up in the coming year. She will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Apart from that she also has Jee Le Zaraa starring Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The actress is all set to make her big Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.