Ali Fazal, who was recently invited to talk about the use and promotion of Urdu language in Hindi films at the 5th edition of Jashna-E-Rekhta in Dubai, has decided to pull off from the event to show his solidarity towards the 45 CRPF jawans who were martyred in the dastardly attack in Pulwama.

Ali was in utter shock of the inhuman attacks that was the bloodiest in the recent years and reached out to the organisers to express his displeasure of what transpired and withdrew from the event.

The festival is an annual three day festival held under the umbrella of Rekhta. The festival is aims to the preservation and promotion of the Urdu language, it's literature and culture past five years in Dubai, UAE.

Speaking about his opinion, Ali said, "In lieu of the attacks and the sad state of affairs in Kashmir, my heart goes to every family of the jawans. I have already called out for help whoever is out there, to not just pray and look for better time but to be able help the family of those jawans who lost their lives in this terrible attack. And of course to not be part of this event, at least not in these time because our country is in mourning."

Ali is personally fond of the Urdu language and can read, write and speak Urdu fluently. Ali hails from the city of Nawabs Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh where he has grown up seeing the rich culture of Urdu at his home and around his hometown.