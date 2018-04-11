An Algerian military plane with more than 100 military personnel crashed shortly after taking off from the Boufarik base in Algeria.

According to Algerian state television, at least 257 people have been killed after the plane, an Ilyushin Il-78, crashed Wednesday.

"There are more than 100 deaths. We can't say exactly how many at this point," Mohammed Achour, chief spokesman for the civil protection agency, told The Associated Press.

Local media reports that 14 ambulances arrived at the scene and the injured were being taken to the hospital.

Boufarik is located in northern Algeria about 30 kilometers from the southwest of the capital, Algiers.

Television footage and photos show black smoke emanating near a motorway and many security officials near the site where the plane crashed.

Images of the military plane crash in Algeria, near the town of Boufarik. Via @Alg24netpic.twitter.com/49T0vwK6a4 — Matthew Bennett (@matthewbennett) April 11, 2018

This is a developing story