Alexx O'Nell is an American-born actor and musician who has appeared in a wide range of films and television shows across English and Indian languages. His notable feature films include Main Aur Charles, Cheeni Kum, Madrasapattinam, Joker, Ek Je Chhilo Raja, Chittagong, and Urumi (Ek Yodha Shoorveer). He also gained recognition on the reality show Nach Baliye in 2007. With over a decade and a half in the industry, Alexx has made a strong mark in the digital space with standout performances in series like Inside Edge and the critically acclaimed Aarya.

Most recently seen in Lucifer 2: Empuraan, Alexx now gears up for a diverse slate of upcoming releases, including Phule, Kesari: Chapter 2, and Devi Chowdhurani.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, India, Alexx O'Nell opens up about his upcoming films, working with Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2, his views on nepotism, and much more.

IBT: You have quite a packed release schedule! How does that feel?

I'm incredibly excited for all of them. I'll be back in Mumbai leading up to the releases of L2E, Phule, Kesari 2, and Devi Chowdhurani. These are all vastly different films set in different time periods, which gave me the opportunity to portray a wide range of characters. They even span three languages, Malayalam, Hindi, and Bengali! I'm super grateful to have such a unique lineup of projects releasing back-to-back.

IBT: How was your experience working with Mohanlal?

It was an absolute joy. Mohanlal is not only an internationally recognized superstar, but he's also a genuinely kind and humble person. I sincerely enjoyed working with him—and chatting during the moments we got off-camera. I truly hope to share the screen with him again in Lucifer 3.

IBT: What's your take on nepotism in the industry?

Nepotism exists in every industry, it's natural for parents to help their children and for friends to support each other. But ultimately, an actor's career depends on their ability to connect with the audience. That connection doesn't come from favouritism—it comes from talent, skill, and hard work.

As an outsider, not just to the industry but to the country itself, it's been a challenge to be considered for non-Indian roles. But each project gives me the chance to prove myself and earn my place in the next.

IBT: Does history or cinema based on the pre-independence era inspire you?

Absolutely. The pre-independence era is such a rich and evocative backdrop for storytelling, both fictional and based on real events. What fascinates me most is its proximity in time. The freedom fighters who shaped history were the grandparents of today's generation. That makes the connection much more immediate and personal than, say, the American Revolution, which happened over 250 years ago and feels more distant to us in the U.S.

IBT: How was it working with Akshay Kumar in Kesari 2?

Always a pleasure! Our first film together, Joker, didn't quite work out, but I'm confident that Kesari 2 will. There's already a lot of buzz around it, and Akshay's performance is phenomenal. Beyond being a great co-star, he's also a lovely human being. I even visited the set of his upcoming film Bhoot Bangla just to say hello and to meet the legendary director Priyadarshan. I told him then how excited I am for Kesari 2.

IBT: Do box office numbers matter to you?

They matter in two ways. First, I want producers to be happy with their investment so they keep making more films. Second, box office success means more people saw the film and witnessed the hard work we all put in. Of course, as a performer, I want the widest audience possible. But beyond that, box office numbers aren't something I stress over.

IBT: On a personal note, how is life treating you these days?

Life is great, thank you! I split my time between Mumbai, Cape Town, and Amsterdam. In South Africa, my music career is thriving—I currently have three songs on the radio and am about to release my 8th single and music video. I'm also looking forward to spending time in the Netherlands this summer with my mother. But right now, I'm fully immersed in India, working on two projects and promoting several exciting releases!

IBT: If you had to explore a different career, what would it be?

I'm a licensed paragliding pilot, a certified scuba diver, a rock climber, and an off-road motorcycle enthusiast—so if I ever took a break from music and film, I'd probably explore something in the adventure tourism space. That said, I have no intention of stepping away from movies or music anytime soon.