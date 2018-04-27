Alexis Sanchez has set his sights on winning every competition with Manchester United next season as he is prepares himself to face his former club Arsenal in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, 29 April.

"It is very different here. I think United is a club with more history and we want to win trophies next year," Sanchez told MUTV.

"We need to keep progressing; United is a big club, to which I am still adapting, and I am looking forward to giving everything I've got next year and aiming to win everything there is to win."

The Chilean international was signed by the Red Devils from the Gunners in the January transfer window. As a part of the deal, the 20-time English champions allowed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move in the opposite direction.

Sanchez struggled with his life with his new club, but has started to showcase his worth in the last few matches. He played a key role in helping United come from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City 3-2 at the Etihad, while scored the equalizer in Jose Mourinho's side's 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

The former Barcelona and Arsenal star has made a habit of scoring at Wembley. Sanchez stressed his display against the north London club in the last four of the FA Cup was his best performance in United shirt.

"The truth is that I score every time I play at Wembley!. I have won several trophies there with my national team and with Arsenal. With Chile, I also scored two goals and that means a lot to me. Wembley brings me good luck," he explained.

"We are very happy to have reached the final. I think Saturday's match was the most perfect one since I joined United, and that makes me very happy for what lies ahead."