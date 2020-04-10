If you have Amazon Echo then you can ask the company's voice assistant questions about the novel coronavirus. Your very own Alexa is now enabled with Covid-19-related questions, and it will respond with answers from sources like the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW).

Alexa can be asked about the latest news on COVID-19 by simply saying, "Alexa, what is the coronavirus update," the voice assistant will respond with reports from Amazon's news partners. You can also ask questions like "Alexa, what India's coronavirus status is", or "Alexa, how many Coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi", and Alexa, what essential services are available during lockdown and how can I get them?"

Alexa can help you with coronavirus symptoms

Furthermore, Alexa will help you with coronavirus symptoms. All you need to do is ask, "Alexa, what do I do if I think I have coronavirus?", "Alexa, how do I know if I have coronavirus?" Users can ask "Alexa, Kya mujhe coronavirus hai?" to get the same response in Hindi as Hindi is now supported by Alexa.

The voice assistant will use information from the Ministry and ICMR while answering queries asked by people about coronavirus. If you feel that you do have symptoms of COVID-19, you can ask Alexa about what you should do if you think you are a suspected case.

Bengaluru City Police has initiated Alexa skill, which answers questions about social distancing and gives information about the helpline numbers.

There are concerns among users about mobile phones being possible carriers of coronavirus and voice assistants are proving to be better versions of assisting devices as they work based on a voice system. Though they are not completely touch-free but are better than other devices like mobile phones.

Alexa can also ensure that you wash your hands for 20 seconds for which you can ask the voice assistant to sing a song for 20 seconds while you wash your hands.

Amazon while talking about this new feature on Alexa said that the company is trying to get the latest updates from trustworthy sources only.