The Southern Indian state of Goa has sounded an alert to all ships and casinos operating off the state's coast after an intelligence agency warned about a possible terror attack from the sea.

The alert was issued by the state's ports minister Jayesh Salgaonkar Friday. Salgaonkar added that the alert is not specific to Goa, PTI reported.

"It is also for Mumbai and Gujarat coast," he added.

Terrorists might come on board a fishing boat

Salgaonkar said the warning concerns all offshore casinos, water sports operators, and barges. The intelligence input was from the Indian Coast Guard and warned about the possible arrival of terrorists to the western coast on board a fishing trawler.

"A fishing trawler from India which was seized by Pakistan has been released and there is intelligence input that on its way back, it may carry terrorists," the minister said.

The captain of ports, James Braganza, also echoed the same alert. "Have received intelligence input from District Coast Guard that anti-national elements have boarded an apprehended Indian fishing boat in Karachi and (are) likely to land on Indian coast and attack vital installations," Braganza told the news agency.

Security instructions given to cruises and boats

Goa's tourism department and all the water sports operators, offshore casinos and cruise vessels and barges are now to remain on alert.

In a letter sent to the owners and managers of the ships and casinos, the ministry has asked them to increase the security of the vessels and report any sighting or untoward movement to concerned authorities.

The letter was also sent to Goa's chief secretary Dharmendra Sharma.