Popular Punjabi singer and ace actor Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-Luminati Tour was held in Delhi on October 26 and 27. Needless to say, Diljit garnered a huge fan following and there was a stampede to watch his concert.

His ardent fans went berserk and shared videos and pictures from the concert. However, most of the crowd that was present there created havoc. The visuals show broken benches, and alcohol bottles lying on the ground.

'Alcohol bottles, broken benches, garbage': Fans litter ground during Diljit Dosanjh's concert at Delhi [Visuals]

Delhi-based athlete Beant Singh shared that Diljit's fans created havoc in the stadium during the concert; all that was left behind was garbage and alcohol bottles.

In the reel shared by the athlete, he said that the ground that hosted Diljit's concert is for athletes' training.

Beant Singh said, "Indian athletes have been shown their level (aukat). Budding athletes practice here but people had alcohol, danced and partied at this place. Due to this, the stadium will remain closed for 10 days. The athletics equipment like the hurdles has been broken and thrown here and there. This is the situation of sports, sportspersons and stadiums in India. There will be geniuses who will point out once in four years that medals do not come in the Olympics. This is because there is no respect and support for sportspersons in this country,"

Diljit Dosanjh and his team are yet to react to the claims. The video of the athlete also comes amid several social media complaints about bad management, a delayed start to the show and more.