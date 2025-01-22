Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed booth-level workers of the Delhi BJP through video-conferencing under the "Mera Booth Sabse Majboot" programme, energising the cadre ahead of the February 5 Assembly elections.

During the interactive session, BJP workers from 13,033 booths across all 256 wards in Delhi listened to the Prime Minister's message, which focused on the importance of grassroots outreach and the party's vision for the capital.

"Mera Booth Sabse Majboot is not just a programme, it is the lifeblood of our organisational strength and the mantra that drives our expansion," said PM Modi, underscoring the pivotal role of booth-level workers in the BJP's success.

Praising their efforts in securing victories in all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, PM Modi said, "This strength of our organisation will also lead us to victory in the Assembly elections. However, victory alone is not enough. Our goal must be twofold: breaking all records of voter turnout and securing over 50 per cent of votes in every booth."

The Prime Minister encouraged workers to highlight the welfare schemes of the Central government and appeal to voters to replace the "AAPda" (disaster) of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party with a BJP-led government.

He urged them to confront AAP's "failures and scams," including the alleged excise policy scandal.

"The people of Delhi are frustrated and openly questioning the unfulfilled promises of AAP. Women, in particular, are leading the charge to bring change and end the reign of AAP," he said.

PM Modi emphasised the need to maximise voter turnout despite the cold weather, urging workers to free Delhi from the "destruction" of the past 25 years.

"We need to inspire hope and trust among the youth who have grown up witnessing nothing but despair. This is the moment to turn the tide," he said.

In an interactive segment, PM Modi engaged with select booth workers. Speaking to Sundar Choudhary from Booth 32 in Shahdara Assembly, Modi inquired about voter feedback. Choudhary shared that slum dwellers were hopeful for change, thanks to the BJP's "Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan" initiative.

Responding, the Prime Minister remarked, "The lies and deceit of AAP have exhausted the people. First Congress, and now AAP, have betrayed the trust of Delhi residents. Their new announcements daily signal their fear of defeat."

Stressing that even after 11 years in power, the AAP government did not work for the people in the national capital, PM Modi reiterated the BJP's "Sheesh Mahal" jibe.

"Today, the people of Delhi, looking at the Sheesh Mahal, remember the lies and deception. This is the living proof of the betrayal of the people. During their reign, millions of rupees were poured into the Sheesh Mahal, yet the same people left Delhi residents struggling for clean water," he said.

"The problem of dirty drinking water persists in Delhi. Today, water and tanker mafia are flourishing and the people of Delhi are forced to drink contaminated drinking water...AAPda is not concerned about this," PM Modi said, highlighting that the BJP government has worked towards making clean water accessible to the remotest villages of India and will do this in Delhi if the people give them a chance.

PM Modi also said that the AAP "does not care" about the people of Delhi and that is why they are not implementing the Centre's Ayushman Bharat scheme, which provides health insurance to people.

Ravi Kumar, BJP Booth President from Model Town, shared that people in many areas don't have access to clean drinking water at home.

"So, alcohol is available, but clean water is not?" PM Modi responded, sarcastically.

During this, PM Modi also slammed the "false promises" of the "AAPda" government and asked the booth workers to circulate the videos of these promises to the people in their respective regions.

"A major issue in Delhi is the cleaning of the Yamuna. The condition of the Yamuna saddens everyone, and every year, during Chhath Puja, when people see images of the Yamuna, the whole country is shocked, asking, what are they doing? The 'Aapda' leaders had promised earlier that if the Yamuna is not cleaned in five years, don't vote for us. Now they are saying they have cleaned it, but no votes are coming. All their statements are available on your mobile. You must go to every home in your booth and play these videos for them," PM Modi said.

"In Delhi, the 'Aapda' that AAP has brought, what they do is, they should have used their share of the money to improve the streets of Delhi, build the sewer system, create parks, focus on cleanliness, and provide parking facilities. But the people of 'Aapda' haven't fulfilled a single responsibility in Delhi," he added.

The event was attended by BJP election in-charge for Delhi Baijayant Panda, co-incharges Alka Gurjar and Atul Garg, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, and several MPs, MLAs, and councillors.

Under the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' initiative, BJP workers are tasked with strengthening their grassroots outreach, ensuring that every voter understands the party's vision and achievements.

With the Assembly elections around the corner, PM Modi's address has re-energised the BJP cadre, bolstering their morale for what promises to be a keenly contested battle. Voting will take place on February 5, with results declared on February 8.

(With inputs from IANS)