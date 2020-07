According to the US Geological Survey, an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude struck the Alaska Peninsula. According to the USGS, the quake hit at about Tuesday 11:12 pm. PST with a depth of six miles and its epicentre was 60 miles south-southeast of Perryville, Alaska.

The quake prompted a tsunami warning to be issued for South Alaska, the Alaska Peninsula and the Aleutian Islands.

(Developing story)