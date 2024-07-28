Doctors in Delhi have reported a significant surge in Hepatitis A cases over the past two months. Hepatitis A, a viral liver disease, is primarily transmitted through the consumption of contaminated food or water, poor personal hygiene, inadequate sanitation, or direct contact with an infected individual. The disease has seen a dramatic increase in cases, with numbers rising from an average of three per month from January to May, to 22 cases in June and 20 cases already recorded in July.

Dr. Harpreet Kaur, Medical Superintendent & Head Lab Services and Blood Center, Aakash Healthcare, confirmed these figures in a statement to IANS. The sudden increase in cases has raised concerns among medical professionals and the general public alike. Hepatitis A is a serious health concern, as it primarily affects the liver, one of the most vital organs in the human body. The liver is responsible for detoxifying harmful substances, producing essential proteins, and regulating the supply of body fuel, among other functions.

The most common viruses causing hepatitis are Hepatitis A, B, C, and E, with Hepatitis A being the focus of the current surge. The disease can also have a significant impact on other organs, including the brain and kidneys.

Dr. Anaita Hegde, Sr Consultant Paediatric Neurology, Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, highlighted the potential neurological complications of the disease. She explained that while the brain is not always affected by hepatitis, the prevalence of neurological complications is significant among patients with severe or chronic liver disease. This condition arises when the liver fails to filter toxins from the blood, leading to their accumulation and eventual damage to brain cells. Symptoms can range from mild cognitive impairments to severe neurological deficits.

The impact of Hepatitis on the brain can lead to hepatic encephalopathy, cognitive impairments, and motor dysfunction. Dr. Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, at Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, emphasized the importance of prevention, which involves vaccination, infection prevention, and regular medical check-ups. He stated, When hepatitis impacts the brain, it can lead to a condition known as hepatic encephalopathy. Prevention is key, involving vaccination, safe practices to avoid infection, and regular medical check-ups. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly reduce the risk."

The surge in Hepatitis A cases in Delhi comes at a time when the world is observing World Hepatitis Day on July 28. The day aims to raise global awareness about viral hepatitis and advocate for better access to prevention, diagnosis, and effective treatment. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) study, taking significant steps like vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines, and education campaigns could potentially avert an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths in low- and middle-income countries by 2030.

The current situation in Delhi is reminiscent of the Spanish flu pandemic a hundred years ago, which was followed by an outbreak of encephalitis lethargica and post-encephalitic parkinsonism. The parallels between these two events underscore the importance of robust public health measures and the need for vigilance in the face of infectious diseases.

