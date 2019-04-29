Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the third lunar day of the waxing moon, according to the Indian Vaishakha. In 2019, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7.

On this day, many believe that Parusharam, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Akshaya Tritiya. It is also believed that the sage Ved Vyas began writing the Mahabharat on this day.

On Akshaya Tritiya, Hindu households worship the Goddess Lakshmi. They buy cars, houses, and invest in new ventures. Many also buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya believing that the purchase of the jewellery would keep the Goddess happy. One of the reasons to buy gold is to make sure that there are jewellery two months before the Sharavana month which is a favourable time for engagements and marriages.

For those not buying gold, who may bring a photo of Goddess Lakshmi's feet and do a puja for them. Brahmins are advised to donate pots, food, sugar, ghee, for the happiness of their ancestors.

