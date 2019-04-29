Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, falls on the third lunar day of the waxing moon, according to the Indian Vaishakha. In 2019, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7.
On this day, many believe that Parusharam, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on Akshaya Tritiya. It is also believed that the sage Ved Vyas began writing the Mahabharat on this day.
On Akshaya Tritiya, Hindu households worship the Goddess Lakshmi. They buy cars, houses, and invest in new ventures. Many also buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya believing that the purchase of the jewellery would keep the Goddess happy. One of the reasons to buy gold is to make sure that there are jewellery two months before the Sharavana month which is a favourable time for engagements and marriages.
For those not buying gold, who may bring a photo of Goddess Lakshmi's feet and do a puja for them. Brahmins are advised to donate pots, food, sugar, ghee, for the happiness of their ancestors.
Here are some Akshaya Tritiya wishes you can share with your loved ones on an auspicious day
- Sanskrit Word Akshaya means one that never diminishes. May this day of Akshaya Tritiya bring you good luck and success which never diminishes. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- Buying gold is a popular activity on Akshaya Tritiya as it is the ultimate symbol of wealth and prosperity Gold and gold jewellery bought and worn on this day signify never diminishing good fortune. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- Akshaya Tritiya is a very sacred and auspicious day. There is a belief that valuables bought on this special day will bring prosperity, luck and success. So purchase gold of your wish. Happy Akshaya Tritiya.
- May Lord bless you on this auspicious day of Akshaya Trithiya, and May it be a new beginning of greater prosperity, success and happiness. Greetings on Akshaya Trithiya.