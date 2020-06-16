Actor Akshay Oberoi has taken up a dark character in the upcoming web series "Flesh". He says it was fun playing the character.

"I have played a grey character in the past but my character in 'Flesh' is very unique. I have never done anything like this and it was fun playing someone who is so bizarre and distinctive. I can't wait for people to watch the series," said Akshay.

He had earlier played a grey character in the critically acclaimed film "Gurgaon".

Akshay will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's "KTina" starring Disha Patani. He also has Hindi remake of "Thiruttu Payalaye 2" and a few web series including "Flesh" and "Magic" coming up.