Akshay Oberoi has carved a place for himself in the digital world by being a part of interesting projects on almost every platform. He is best known to effortlessly deliver unconventional roles. From playing a grey character in critically acclaimed film Gurgaon to playing a father in Alt Balaji series Hum Tum And Them, the actor has always proved his mettle.

Akshay's last outing in the courtroom drama 'Illegal garnered him loads of accolades. In fact, the meticulous actor even took inspiration for his role from an international show Suits' character Harvey Spector. On the personal front, the actor is enjoying his phase as a dutiful father and giving his living his best moments with his wife and son.

In an exclusive chit chat with International Business Times, India, Akshay Oberoi spoke at length about the success of the web series 'Illegal', what made him take up this role, and how he is a doting daddy to his three years old son.

On how he is spending time during lockdown

I am taking care of my son Avyaan, he is three years old. My wife is working from home. So, I make sure my son gets all the love and attention that he needs. We play games, we have fun, we have lunch, dinner together. Along with that, I do the dishes and the usual household chores. I never got so much time to spend with my son but with the lockdown, I am with him all day long. For me even doing an interview is tough because Avyaan wants me around. I know the phase is tough but being around things are simpler.

On being choosy about scripts

I am not choosy, I want to do concrete roles, I simply can't be doing anything and everything. I don't look at genres, for me content should be enticing.

If he wanted to be a lawyer ever

No, never, I always and always wanted to be an actor. There are actors who have a plan B but I always had one plan and that was to be an actor. I believe that if your plan A is strong you don't need a plan B.

On why he binge-watched 'Suits' to get into the skin of the character for Illegal

When I was offered the role I was very happy because I rarely get to play people who look and sound like I do in my real life, and it was challenging for me. While I am obviously not a lawyer, my character in illegal is the closest to what I have played in my life till now. When I got the role I binged watched drama series 'Suits' and took inspiration from Harvey Spector (Gabriel Macht). I tried to adapt the Gabriel Macht's walk and his style to make my own character more interesting.

On the work front, Akshay will be next seen in Ekta Kapoor's KTina along with Disha Patani, Hindi remake of 'Thiruttu Payalaye 2' with Urvashi Rautela, and also in Madam Chief Minister along with Richa Chadha.