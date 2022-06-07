Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj is failing to garner a buzz. The YRF film starring Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, and Sonu is touted as Kumar's costliest film till date. The film that revolves around the valor and bravery of King Prithviraj, has not managed to woo the audience. With less audience and acute shortage of footfall, many shows have been canceled.

Shows getting canceled

On its opening day, the film managed to do a business of Rs. 10.70 cr. In several cities the theatre occupancy for morning shows was just 9%. A Bollywood Hungama report states that in cities like Akola [Miraj], Raigad [Carnival], Prayagraj [Starworld], Punjab, and Satara; shows have been canceled due to very few audiences.

Opening against Vikram

The film opened along with Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram which seems to be cashing in huge moolah. The film reportedly made Rs. 4.50 to 5.50 crores on its first Monday. And, the total collection of the film is somewhere around Rs. 43.90 to 44.90. At this rate, reaching even a Rs. 50 crore mark would take the film a couple of more days.

Film and Akshay Kumar trolled

The film and Akshay Kumar have both been subjected to a lot of trolling. The actor said in an interview that he doesn't remember reading much about Samrat Prithviraj in textbooks. He also mentioned how a lot is written and said about Britishers and Mughals but not our Indian rulers and warriors.

Netizens were quick to remind Akshay of what history textbooks actually taught the students and slammed the actor for negligent statement.