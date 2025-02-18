Akshay Kumar's 'Mahakal Chalo' song has landed in trouble within hours of its release. Akshay Kumar and Dr Palash Sen (of Euphoria fame) collaborated for a devotional song on Lord Shiva. Khiladi Kumar has also lent his voice to the song and the choreography has been done by Ganesh Acharya. The video has Palash and Akshay performing rituals of the puja together.

The accusation

While the song has received a lot of love from the fans of Akshay Kumar and Lord Shiva devotees, a priest's association has accused the song of insulting Sanatan Dharma. "If we see, the song is good, but the scenes in the song are not right. In the song, the film actor is embracing the Shivling and panchamrit abhishek is being performed on him, which is inappropriate," News18 quoted the President of the association saying.

"Also, Bhasma is also being offered, it is clear that only Ujjain Mahakal is offered Bhasma, not anywhere else. It's not right to create anything on the film set and insult Sanatan," he further said. Akshay Kumar and Palash Sen are yet to react to the accusations.

Palash Sen on working with Akshay Kumar

On the other hand, Palash Sen had the best of things to say about Akshay Kumar and their collaboration on the devotional song. Sen mentioned how the Sooryavanshi actor always remained humble despite his super stardom. Palash also said that while he struggled with the lyrics, Akshay had memorized it.

"It was incredible working with Akshay, who, despite his superstardom, remains humble and respectful. He's a thorough professional. When we arrived on set, he knew the entire song by heart, while I was still struggling with the lyrics. He kept saying he's not a singer, but I must admit, he's a naturally gifted one."