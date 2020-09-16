Akshay Kumar has put an end to the rumours around the delay in the digital premiere of his upcoming film Laxmmi Bomb. The Bollywood actor has announced the OTT release date of the Raghava Lawrence-directorial flick.

On his Twitter account, Akshay Kumar wrote, ""Iss Diwali aapke gharon mein "laxmmi" ke saath ek dhamakedar "bomb" bhi aayega (This Diwali, along with money, one explosive bomb will also come to your houses). Aa rahi hai #LaxmmiBomb 9th November ko, only on @DisneyPlusHSVIP! Get ready for a mad ride kyunki #YehDiwaliLaxmmiBombWaali,"

The release date was announced with a teaser in which Akki is seen transforming from Laxman to Laxmmi. The begins with a caption, "When the outcast becomes outraged", with Akki transforming from a moustached man to a transgender.

"Aaj se tera naam Laxman nahi, Laxmmi Hoga (your name is not Laxman but Laxmmi from here on)," says a voice in the background.

The Bollywood actor had earlier claimed that it was the most intensive role that he has played in his three-decade career. "Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn't know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya," Akshay Kumar had said at a virtual press conference earlier.

The upcoming film is a Tamil remake of hit film Muni 2: Kanchana. Kiara Advani is romancing Akshay Kumar in the movie, which also has Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar in the cast.

The cinema halls across the country have remained closed ever since the lockdown came into effect in March 2020 due to Covid-19 pandemic. With no signs of reopening of theatres, filmmakers have started releasing films on digital platforms.

It will be out on 9 November on Disney+Hotstar.