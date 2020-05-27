With no hope of multiplexes and cinema halls to open anytime soon, the filmmakers have now started taking the digital route. Recently it was announced that Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo and Vidya Balan's Shakuntala Devi have acquired by Amazon Prime for direct digital release. There are many more films that will be skipping the theatrical releases due to uncertainty.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb, which was one of the pending releases to go on the OTT platform, may not take the straight-to-digital route.

As per media reports, the filmmakers are still brainstorming over the matter. They have concluded that putting an Akshay Kumar film on the OTT platform may harm the theatrical prospects of other big-budgeted films. In fact, if Laxmmi Bomb goes on the OTT platform, it will adversely affect the box-office numbers of Sooryavanshi, which is most definitely not going digital.

Considering every aspect and knowing that Akshay Kumar is one of the 4 top actors in Bollywood. If a film starting Akki goes to the digital platform, then the movie exhibition business is doomed. We will never be able to entice audiences back to the theatres, adds the reports.

With the ongoing chaos and confusion, Laxmmi Bomb digital release is most likely to be terminated. However, nothing has been announced officially by Akshay Kumar and his team.

For the unversed, Laxmmi Bomb was scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22. However, owing to the lockdown the makers decided to sell the rights to Disney + Hostar.

As soon as reports of Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Laxmmi Bomb' heading straight to OTT surfaced, upset fans demanded its release in theatres first. With this news coming in, only time will tell if the film will be landing on a digital platform or will be heading straight to theatres.