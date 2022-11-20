Suneel Darshan and Akshay Kumar were a match made in heaven. Whatever the two touched together, turned to gold. Darshan even offered Kumar a film (Jaanwar) after he had given over ten flop films in a row. But, the alliance soon broke down. Darshan blames Akshay's "God complex" for the fall out between them. Take a look at what he said.

What went wrong

Suneel Darshan revealed that he had earlier cast Akshay Kumar in Barsaat featuring Priyanka Chopra. Back in the 2000s, there were some strong rumours of Twinkle Khanna having a showdown with Priyanka Chopra.

However, owing to the issues Twinkle Khanna had with the actress, he backed out. Suneel revealed that he suffered a big loss. But yet, they collaborated for 2015 film Dosti, but something in Akshay had changed. "Honesty was the premise of my relationship with him, and somewhere, that got eroded," he told Bollywood Hungama.

"The God complex"

Talking about the change in Akshay's attitude, Suneel said, "When filmmakers start chasing you, you believe you're God. You lose that stability. I understood the pressures that he was undergoing, the pressure of stardom, which was fresh at that time."

"What happens is, the people who hold your finger and lead you there, are often the people who need to be sidelined first," Darshan said. He added that after Dosti got completed they went for a promotional event in Delgi. They came back by the same flight and then went their separate ways. And from then on till today, they haven't met.