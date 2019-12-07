Akshay Kumar never fails to enlighten and entertain us with patriotic films and does his bit for the nation and country. It's a known fact that Khiladi Kumar holds Canadian citizenship and has applied for an Indian passport. What irks the actor is that despite proving his loyalty and love for the country he is time and again told to prove that he is an Indian.

The Good Newwz actor at an event said, "I have now applied for the Indian passport and it hurts me when I am asked to prove that every time. My wife, my children are Indian. I pay my taxes here and my life is here."

Akshay also narrated the story on how he got a Canadian the passport he said, "There was a time when I had 14 flops in a row and I was wondering what to do. One of my closest friends who stays in Canada told me come here and we will work together'. I started the process to get a Canadian passport because I felt my career was finished and I won't get more work here. But my 15th film worked and I never looked back. I never thought of changing my passport. That doesn't make me any less Indian."

Despite being one the most bankable actors, he was trolled for not holding an Indian passport. While few of his ardent fans have supported the kesari actor saying that he has done so much for the country and never fails to adhere to his duties.

We hope he gets his Indian passport soon.