It was Super Sunday on June 9 as two historical events took place on this day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for the third time today, along with 72 new cabinet ministers. PM Modi becomes the first three-term Prime Minister since Congress stalwart Jawaharlal Nehru.

Celebs as well as an array of ministers attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Rajinikanth, Vikrant Massey, and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani were dressed in formals as they graced their presence at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi for the oath-taking ceremony.

Several videos and pictures have surfaced on social media.

Delhi | Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greet each other as they arrive to attend the oath ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan

A picture shows Akshay Kumar greeting Shah Rukh Khan. They hugged each other as they met.

A video and picture shared by ANI shows Khiladi Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan greeting each other as they arrive to attend the PM-designate Narendra Modi oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

Akshay opted for a pastel-hued formal shirt and dark trousers for the ceremony.

Shah Rukh looked dapper in a dark suit, hair back in a ponytail and glasses on.

Shah Rukh sat with Mukesh and Anant Ambani at the ceremony.

President Draupadi Murmu swore in Narendra Modi. He said he would uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with "true faith and allegiance to the constitution".

He said: "I will do right to all manner of people by the constitution and the law without fear or favour."

The new council of ministers of Modi's new cabinet were also sworn in during the ceremony. Rajnath Singh, who held the Union Defence Minister's post in the previous government, was sworn in. Amit Shah, who was the Union Home Minister in the Modi 2.0, was also sworn in.

Nitin Gadkari, who held the post of Union Minister of Road and Transport, was part of the newly formed NDA government.

JP Nadda, who is the BJP national chief, was the new entrant to the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, has been given a Cabinet berth

Nirmala Sitharaman, who held a Finance portfolio previously, was part of the new government.

Dr S Jaishankar, who was the External Affairs Minister, was part of Modi 3.0

Manohar Lal Khattar, who quit as Haryana Chief Minister in March, was given a cabinet post

HD Kumaraswamy, chief of JD(S), was sworn in as Union Minister in the PM Modi-led NDA government.

Piyush Goyal was sworn in as Union Minister

Dharmendra Pradhan was sworn in as Union Minister again

Jitan Ram Manjhi took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister

Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, leader from Nitish Kumar's JD(U), took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister

Sarbananda Sonowal was sworn in as Union Minister

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Telugu Desam Party leader, was included in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Dr. Virendra Kumar took oath as Cabinet Minister in the third term of PM Modi-led government.

Jual Oram was sworn in as Union Minister in the Modi 3.0

Pralhad Joshi was sworn in as Union Minister on Sunday

Ashwini Vaishnaw, who held the Railways portfolio previously, took oath as Union Cabinet Minister.

Giriraj Singh was sworn in as Union Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who won his fifth term in Lok Sabha, was sworn in as Union Minister

Bhupendra Yadav, who was Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was included in Modi 3.0

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who won his third term from Jodhpur Lok Sabha constituency, took oath as Union Cabinet Minister

Annapurna Devi, a BJP leader, was sworn in as Union Minister in the PM Modi-led NDA government

Kiren Rijiju, who has been one of the key ministers in Narendra Modi's cabinet since the BJP came into power in 2014, took oath today.

Mansukh Mandaviya, who held the post of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the previous regime, took oath on Sunday

Hardeep Singh Puri, who has been a Rajya Sabha member since 2018, was sworn in as Union Minister

GK Reddy was sworn in as Union Minister in the newly formed NDA government

Chirag Paswan, whose party Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) allied with NDA, took oath in Modi 3.0

CR Patil took oath as a Union Cabinet Minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government.

Seven former chief ministers including Modi are part of the new cabinet. The other six former chief ministers are Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Rajnath Singh (Uttar Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Bihar).

Ministers from other countries

Top leaders from India's neighbourhood and the Indian Ocean region including Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Bangladesh Premier Sheikh Hasina, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay were among the dignitaries at the oath ceremony.

Narendra Modi returned as the Prime Minister as the NDA won 293 of the 543 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The BJP was short of the majority mark in the Lok Sabha on its own, winning 240 seats.