Richa Chadha's recent tweet "Galwan says Hi' stirred controversy. The Fukrey actress was slammed on social media for insulting and mocking the Indian Army. Soon after facing severe backlash from eminent pollical parties, netizens and people from the industry, the actress deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Twitter.

However, her public apology seems futile for the actress as Bollywood celebrities and netizens are still hurt by her tweet and haven't accepted her apology.

Akshay Kumar enraged and hurt over Richa Chadha's 'Galwan says hi' Tweet

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity to condemn Richa Chadha's Galwan tweet. Taking to Twitter, Akshay wrote, "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain (We exist because of them)."

He also posted a screenshot of the deleted tweet by Ms Chadha.

Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain. ? pic.twitter.com/inCm392hIH — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 24, 2022

Director Abhishek Kapoor also agreed with Akshay Kumar's tweet and commented on it.

What did Richa Chadha Tweet?

On Wednesday, Richa reacted to Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi's statement. Sharing the statement, Richa took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Galwan says hi."

The actress tagged a lawyer named Saveena Bedi Sachar and tweeted, "Even though it can never be my intention in the least, if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It's in my blood. A whole family is affected when a son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me"

Bollywood celebrities and Political leaders lashed out at the actress for belittling the Indian Army

After Richa's controversial Tweet, Supreme Court lawyer, Vineet Jindal, had demanded her arrest

Mumbai | An actor Richa Chadha has made a joke dragging Galwan valley in her tweet. I demand the CM & HM to take stringent action on this. Such actors, who make anti-national tweets should be banned: Shiv Sena Spox (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey pic.twitter.com/qOiXcl6J4Q — ANI (@ANI) November 24, 2022

Shiv Sena spokesperson (Uddhav faction) Anand Dubey demanded Maharashtra CM Ekanth Shinde and Home Minister Amit Shah to take stringent actions against the 'anti-national' tweet of the actor.

Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified. https://t.co/eetOjHrDor — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) November 23, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa termed the tweet 'disgraceful' and said, "Disgraceful Tweet. Should be withdrawn at the earliest. Insulting our armed forces is not justified."

I appeal to all the members of film & tv industry to come forward and condemn #RichaChadha ‘s mockery against our brave jawans.

Your silence will send a wrong signal to the nation at large.

The anger against our industry then becomes justified. — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2022

Producer Ashoke Pandit tweeted to the Mumbai Police to file an FIR against the actor." He also tagged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in his post. His tweet read, "I appeal to @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice to file an F.I.R against actress #RichaChadha for mocking & abusing our security forces. She has been a regular offender of spreading hate towards nationalist forces. @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavi.