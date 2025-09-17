Akshay Kumar shares heartfelt post for son Aarav's 23rd birthday; fans say 'He resembles Pat Cummins'

It was actor Akshay Kumar and former actor-writer Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav's 23rd birthday on September 15, 2025, just two days after Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug's birthday, which was on September 13, 2025.

Doting parents Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna penned a heartfelt note for their son Aarav on his birthday on Instagram. Their wish was wholesome, witty, and funny. Akshay posted a selfie he took with Aarav, writing how, at his age, he was learning how to beat people up on screen.

He wrote, "Happy 23rd, Aarav! When I was twenty three I was learning to beat up people on screen... It's a strange feeling now to see you beat me every day, right from tech to fashion to arguments on the dinner table."

He further added "Dekhte hi dekhte itna bada ho gaya hai yaar tu (You've grown up so fast)...you make me feel like a proud sidekick in my own story. Love you, beta. Cheers to the best 23 years of my life because they've been with you."

Twinkle also shared the same picture on her Instagram, and penned a witty note, she wrote, "And he turns 23. Though I have an undeniable compulsion to hold on to him, it would be wise to remember that children are like the air stored in our lungs, in our custody for just a moment before the next exhalation. This may not be an entirely correct analogy because unlike breaths we can't keep popping babies in and out constantly, but you get the point right :) Here's to the birthday boy. May he continue filling the world with his innate kindness."

Netizens had mixed reactions to Akshay-Twinkle's son Aarav's looks; many loved his clean-shaven avatar and were smitten by his appearance. Some even shared a throwback photo of Akshay Kumar from when he was 23. Many were of the view that Aarav might soon join Bollywood.

A user wrote, "Why do the old generation look more mature when they were the same age of this generation is it because of fashion ? or what is the reason behind it.."

Another wrote, "Both Ajay and Akshay's sons were born in September.."

The third one mentioned, "The child looks like a rich kid, the father looks like his assistant.."

The fourth one mentioned, "Is he going to become an actor too?"

This isn't the first time Twinkle has penned a moving tribute for Aarav. Last year, she had penned a beautiful note on her son living independently. "When you finally left home, I thought my world would turn dark. But I didn't realise then that someone who lives in your heart never truly leaves. My world lights up with every phone call, every message, even if it's about dirty laundry."

Aarav moved to London at the age of 15, has mostly stayed away from the limelight. He reportedly holds a black belt in Kudo and Goju Ryu Karate. He is taking a course in fashion design in London.

Akshay Kumar's films

This year, Akshay's had a stellar lineup of releases, from Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5 and Kannappa in Telugu. His next film is Jolly LLB 3, which will be released in theatres on 19 September. He is also working on Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan with Priyadarshan.

On the other hand, Twinkle will host a talk show called Two Much with Kajol on Prime Video. It will premiere on 25 September.