The news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri has not gone down with many. Ever since the news has been confirmed there has been a constant buzz on social media about whether or not the next film would be worth it. Amid all the speculations, a news report has claimed that it was Kumar's mammoth fee demand that made the makers choose Kartik instead.

What went wrong?

A Bollywood Hungama report states that it was Akshay Kumar's massive ask for the fee and profit sharing demands that made the makers choose another hot property – Kartik Aaryan.

"Through the discussion, Akshay Kumar quoted Rs. 90 crores as his fees plus some share of profit as his remuneration for Hera Pheri 3 whereas Kartik Aaryan was willing to do it for Rs. 30 crores. Firoz went to the satellite and digital players with the two probable casting calls and that's when he realised that the proposition of working with Kartik Aaryan was giving him more lucrative returns in the final tally than working with Akshay," the report says.

The massive difference

It goes on to add, "The difference in the remuneration price was nearly Rs. 60 crores between both actors. However, the film was fetching only Rs. 15 crores lesser from satellite and digital players for Kartik as compared to Akshay. Firoz was nearing saving Rs. 45 crores by signing Kartik for the film."

The report goes on to state that when after several meetings the agreement didn't move the way both parties desired, makers went ahead with Kartik Aaryan. The makers feel Kartik was the best suited to play "Raju" and certain changes were made into the story keeping in mind Kartik's presence.