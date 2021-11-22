On Monday, November 22, the Hindi film industry got together to wish Bajirao Singham. No, it wasn't his birthday but the Sooryavanshi actor earned a rather memorable feat of completing three decades in Bollywood.

Co-actor Akshay Kumar, who starred with him in the latest Rohit Shetty film, shared how as newbies, both of them underwent martial arts training at Juhu beach in Mumbai from Ajay Devgn's father and stuntman Veeru Devgn.

"... And just like it's been 30 years to Phool Aur Kaante," he added to his tweet mentioning how time flies yet friendship remains.

Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us. Kya din the yaar @ajaydevgn, and just like that it’s been 30 years to #PhoolAurKaante. Time flies, friendship stays! pic.twitter.com/adlLfMM6Gs — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 22, 2021

The post that received a warm response from both Akshay and Ajay's fans as they went on to flood with the duo's yesteryears pictures.

Apart from Akshay Kumar, the Tanhaji actor was congratulated by Thank God co-actor Siddharth Malhotra, sister-in-law Tanisha Mukherjee and the likes of Amitabh Bachchan too.

Praising the actor's dedication for his work, Siddharth Malhotra wrote, "Ajay sir, your dedication & respect for your craft is admirable. Working with you on Thank God was a wonderful experience and has left me with many learnings. Really happy sir that you have completed 30 years & I wish you another 30 in the industry. Lots of love."

Responding to the message, Ajay wrote that he was looking forward to Thank God and possibly another collaboration in the future, giving both the actors' fans some high goals.