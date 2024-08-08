Akshay Kumar is gearing up for his next release, Khel Khel Mein, which will be released on August 15, 2024. The actor is known for his generosity and donations. On Thursday morning, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai.

He was accompanied by director Mudassar Aziz. Akshay Kumar contributed whooping Rs 1.21 crore towards the renovation of this iconic religious site, known for its historical and spiritual significance.

As the renovation work is going on in the outskirts of Dargah, the donation from Akshay Kumar is of great help.

Akshay Kumar recently visited Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The actor contributed Rs 1.21 crore for the renovation work at the Dargah. #hajiali #hajialidargah #mumbai #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/Q3o7AdZI59 — Waahiid Ali Khan (@waahiidalikhan) August 8, 2024

Akshay donates about Rs 1,21,00,000 to Haji Ali Dargah

Mr. Suhail Khandwani, Managing Trustee of Haji Ali Dargah Trust and Mahim Dargah Trust, along with his team, welcomed him warmly. They gave official information about the donation through their Instagram profile. "Haji Ali Dargah's renovation work underway, Bollywood Super Star Padmashri Akshay Kumar, a true Mumbaikar and a great philanthropist generously took responsibility for a section of the renovation expenses, amounting to *₹1,21,00,000/," read their caption.

He had earlier donated Rs 3 crore towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Akshay had organised a langar at his home in Mumbai. He served food to the people wandering on the streets of Mumbai.

Akshay Kumar's flop streak

Lately, actors' films have been failing miserably at the box office. The actor who was once the king of BO and his films would soar over Rs 500 crores, in the last few years, one can see Akshay Kumar's films struggling to mint even as basic as Rs 50 crores.

Talking about the same Akshay Kumar in an interview with Forbes India shared why his films are working and emphasized that the audience has become more selective about the content they choose to watch in cinemas.

Akshay in an interview said, "The pandemic has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of the film industry. With audiences being more selective about their cinema outings, it has become crucial to choose projects that offer something completely entertaining and unique. I've become more mindful of the content, ensuring that it resonates with the current times and provides an experience that justifies a trip to the theatre. It's about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience."

Work Front

Akshay's last two films, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' and 'Sarfira' tanked at the box office. 'Khel Khel Mein' is going to be released on August 15. The film is going to release on August 15, which will clash with 'Stree 2' and 'Veda' in theatres.