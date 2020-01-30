Following the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and south megastar Rajnikant, Bollywood star Akshay Kumar will now join British adventurer Bear Grylls for one of the episodes of 'Into The Wild with Bear Grylls'. The show is inspired by the enormously popular show 'Man Vs Wild' which also featured Grylls.

This time, the Khiladi actor will showcase his stunts in the wild instead of film sets. According to an ANI report, Akshay has reached Mysuru, Karnataka, and will shoot with the TV presenter Bear Grylls in Bandipur forest on Thursday, January 30. The shooting will take place in the same area in Bandipur wherein Rajnikanth's episode was filmed.

A picture of the Housefull 4 actor arriving at Mysuru has surfaced in the internet. The actor looks excited as he gears up to enter into the wild.

READ | After PM Modi, Rajnikanth in Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls at Bandipur forest

Into The Wild with Bear Grylls is produced for Discovery Communications India by The Natural Studios and Banijay Asia. Grylls is one of the executive producers of the new show.

PM Modi and Rajnikanth's episodes

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth has returned from the shooting schedule of his episode with Bear Grylls. While millions of fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to be telecast, interestingly the show marks the TV debut of Rajnikanth.

Man Vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi had created history on television with 3.6 billion viewerships.

Akshay Kumar's upcoming projects

The Mission Mangal actor, who is known to have about four movie releases every year, has some interesting projects lined up for the year 2020 and 2021.

Last year, he amazed everyone with his stellar performances in films like Housefull 4, Kesari, Mission Mangal and Good Newwz. This year, Akshay will be seen in Sooryavanshi wherein he will be seen romancing Katrina Kaif. He also has Laxmmi Bomb alongside Kiara Advani. Besides these, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom and Bachchan Pandey are few more of his upcoming projects.