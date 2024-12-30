Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who was recently 'Singham Again', has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's for his vision towards the media and entertainment sector.

On Monday, the actor took to his X, formerly Twitter, and re-shared a tweet from PM Modi. PM Modi welcomed people from all across the world for WAVES, a film and entertainment world summit 2025 in his tweet.

The actor wrote, "Now this is PM @narendramodi ji's vision towards promoting the Media & Entertainment sector. Quite a wonderful idea. Waves 2025 summit will hopefully be a fabulous global forum to have the entire entertainment industry come and grow together".

Earlier, the actor wished his wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, as he took to his Instagram, and shared a video drawing comparison between people's opinion of his wife and what she actually is in her personal space. The first segment of the video shows her basking in the sun. Another segment shows her goofing around in the house as she dances to her tune.

The actor also penned a long in the caption and shared how he has learnt a lot from his partner. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Tina. You're not just a sport; you're the whole game. I've learned so much from you, how to laugh until my stomach hurts (and you're almost always the reason for it), how to sing my heart out when a favorite song plays on the radio, and how to dance just because I feel like. Tere varga sach mein hor koi na".

Prior to this, Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their son Aarav's birthday. The couple took to their Instagram in separate posts, and sent their best wishes to Aarav on his special day.

The actor shared a picture from their safari outing on his Instagram to wish his son. The picture shows Akshay, Twinkle and Aarav inside a safari vehicle.

(With inputs from IANS)