Having tasted success after a lot of hard work, most of the Bollywood stars set their own rules and insist that they get what they want before being part of a film. Filmmakers also agree to their unreasonable demands because of the stardom and fame attached to them. The same privilege, however, can't be enjoyed by newcomers and have to do with whatever rules are set out for them.

Check out some of the big stars and their extra ordinary demands before signing a film:

Akshay Kumar: The Khiladi actor, who is known to follow a strict lifestyle, has a demand when it comes to shooting. He insists on not working on Sundays as he feels it's important tospend time with family once a week. Given that the hard-working actor works on multiple projects at the same time and juggle between sets, a Sunday is a well-earned holiday for him. Also, Mr Khiladi is an early riser and demands completing shoot in the morning hours itself.

Hrithik Roshan: The hunk with Greek God looks and chiseled body, takes his workout regime extremely seriously and so has certain clauses in his contract. He demands the best gym in the town to be booked for his fitness regime during all outdoor shoots. Hrithik even has a team of personal chefs who travel with him to prepare his special meals. Well, that must costs the production house a lot!

Salman Khan: The superstar has a no-kissing on screen clause in his contract. After all, when Salman Khan stars in a movie, the makers certainly will have no qualms accepting his demand.

Kareena Kapoor Khan: The gorgeous and talented actress has a surprising demand of working with only A-listed actors in movies. Bebo clearly settles for nothing but the best in Bollywood.

Aamir Khan: Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood makes sure that his film justifies the plot and gives his heart and soul to the movie. However, he has one clause in his contract and that is no low angle shots for him. It is said that because of his short height, Aamir avoids being shot from low angle.

Rekha: The charming, timeless beauty Rekha can still give a tough competition to any newcomer in the industry. She is a perfectionist when it comes to her acting. In 2016, she walked out of the movie Fitoor after almost completing her portion as she thought her character wasn't panning out well. She apparently also had a problem with how she looked on screen.

Kangana Ranaut: The Queen actress is full of starry tantrums and therefore, does not want to involve herself for any queries and questions thrown her way. All of the questions are directed to her personal assistant who takes care of it. Kangana gets involved only when it is required.