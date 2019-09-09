If the virtual space has the power to turn anyone into an overnight star, it is also responsible for nurturing trolls who always get away with bullying others, especially celebrity kids, in the most hurtful and damaging way ever. Time and again, Akshay Kumar's son Aarav has been at the receiving end of criticism after getting papped in the city and it deeply hurts the Khiladi Kumar to see his kids not able to live their life like normal kids.

As we all know, Akshay is a family man and likes to spend time with his wife and kids and loves to take them out for dinner and movie outings. He was recently spotted with wife Twinkle Khanna, son Aarav and daughter Nitara at the airport before flying off to London to ring in his 52nd birthday with family.

While Akshay has no qualms to get clicked whenever and wherever he comes across the paparazzi, the doting dad certainly has issues with his kids getting photographed along with him.

"It breaks my heart to hear my six-year-old daughter says she doesn't want to come out to dinner with her family because the paparazzi will be there and she doesn't like the flashing lights. Or Aarav not wanting to come for a movie because he just finished training and he doesn't want to have to deal with people saying he looks tired or sweaty on Instagram and I really don't blame them," Akshay Kumar told Hindustan Times in an interview.

He further added, "Us as stars may have signed up for this but until our kids decide to be in any form of limelight after college years, then I don't think they should be publicly followed or scrutinised, out of safety for them physically and mentally. Again, that's my opinion and like I teach my kids, it's your choice whether or not you choose to be offended by what others say."

Speaking about kids being placed under scrutiny online, Akshay said, "Trash talking anyone under 21 publicly should be illegal. It's sad that such a great and powerful technology such as social media, is tainted by people wanting to hurt, mock, humiliate or just insist on throwing opinions with no fear of the damage such hate can cause the youth. All we can do as parents is, teach our kids to be thick skinned and pity those that have the time to hurt others. Star kids have enough pressure in life; the world doesn't need to increase it by trolling innocent children."