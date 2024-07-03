Akshay Kumar has reportedly asked Jackky and Vashu Bhagnani to put his payment on hold till the dues of the crew of several of their films is paid. Days after reports of Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment owing crores of rupees to the crew members of his past three films, Jackky has revealed that Akshay asked him to put his own salary on hold till the crew of 'Mission Raniganj', 'Ganapath' and 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' is fully paid.

What does Pooja Entertainment owe

As per FWICE, Pooja Entertainment owes Rs 65 lakh to crew members of these films. As per a report in News18, FWICE president BN Tiwari has mentioned that the production house owes Rs 33.13 lakh to Mission Raniganj director Tinu Desai and Rs 31.78 lakh to 250 plus set workers who have worked in films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Ganpath and Mission Raniganj.

Now, Jackky has said that Akshay Kumar met him to discuss and added that the superstar has asked to put his payment on hold until the crew is paid. He added that his move will help Pooja Entertainment that stives to foster strong relationships.

Jackky Bhagnani's statement

"Akshay sir met me recently to discuss this matter. Upon learning about this situation, Akshay sir didn't hesitate to step forward and show his support for the crew. He has insisted that his payments be placed on hold until every single cast and crew member working on our projects receive their full and final payment," Bhagnani said in a statement.

"We are incredibly grateful for Akshay sir's understanding and his willingness to stand with us during this time. The movie business hinges on strong relationships and that is the spirit we strive to foster at Pooja Entertainment," Bhagnani further added.

While Pooja Entertainment has rolled out several hits, its last few months have failed to create any magic on the big screen. The last few films bankrolled by Pooja Entertainment like Bell Bottom, Cuttputli, Mission Raniganj, Ganpath etc have failed to create a mark.