"Akshay Kumar can't be replaced": Suniel Shetty blows the lid on Kartik Aaryan joining Hera Pheri 3

Reports of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 shocked many. It is almost impossible to imagine the Hera Pheri universe without "Raju", played by Akshay Kumar. Khiladi Kumar himself confirmed the news of the deal not falling through that broke many hearts. Suniel Shetty, now in an interview, has revealed that he is stunned by the news.

Suniel Shetty to fix things

Now, in an interview, Suniel Shetty has said that he will talk to Firoz Nadiadwala about how and why this happened. The Rakshak actor also added that if Akshay comes back to the project, that would be the best thing to happen. Talking about Kartik Aaryan, Suniel added that Kartik's role is going to be an entirely different character and he is not going to replace Kumar.

Kartik not replacing Akshay Kumar

"That (getting Akshay back in the film) would be the best thing to happen. There are speculations that Kartik replaced Akshay. See, Akshay cannot be replaced. The makers are in talks with Kartik for a completely different character. So, there's no argument," he told Bollywood Hungama.

Akshay confirms

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had confirmed the news of his exit from Hera Pheri. "The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it's a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai," he told HT.