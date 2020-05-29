Pad Man recently completed 2 years of its release and Akshay Kumar, who played the role of Arunachalam Muruganantham, a Tamil Nadu-based social activist who revolutionised the concept of menstrual hygiene in rural India by creating a low-cost sanitary napkin machine.

Finding a unique way to promote benefits of menstrual hygiene, Akshay took to Twitter to celebrate Menstrual Hygiene Day, by talking about the film. However, he forgot to tag his wife Twinkle who is credited as one of the producers.

Tagging his co-stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte, Akshay tweeted: "It's been 2 years to #PadMan and I'm glad we managed to push the envelope a little on this taboo subject. This #MenstrualHygieneDay, I hope we move a step closer towards ending period poverty and breaking taboos surrounding menstruation. @sonamakapoor @radhika_apte."

This irked producer Twinkle as Akshay forgot to tag her. "Err.... You are definitely not part of my next production! #PadMan," she retorted.

Akshay Kumar immediately issued a mock apology to Twinkle and the film's director R Balki. The superstar requested his producer wife not to stop his source of income.

"Please mere pet pe laat mat maro. Missed tagging the team. Apologies to my producer, @mrsfunnybones, director #RBalki and the man without whom Padman wouldn't be made @murugaofficial," tweeted the actor.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 45 lakh to the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), as an attempt to help daily wage workers affected by the pandemic. Akshay Kumar along with producer Sajid Nadiadwala have directly transferred Rs 3000 each into the bank accounts of 1500 daily wage workers.