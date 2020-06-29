As OTT becomes the new norm, a lot of Bollywood movies are going the digital way. Many films have been acquired by OTT platforms such as Hotstar, Amazon Prime and Netflix. These films were also meant to be big-ticket releases this year.

As the anticipation around which film will wait for theatres and which ones will arrive straight onto our individual screens builds, Hotstar announced a live event with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, Abhishek Bachchan and Alia Bhatt. Will we be getting announcements that change the game for cinema?

Hotstar's new event turns heads

More films going the OTT way has concerned theatres and exhibitioners around the country. Due to the ongoing pandemic and all the concern around COVID-19, theatres remain far from opening. This puts pressure on films that were meant to release this year, that are currently on hold.

Therefore, many producers in a move of self-preservation looked towards OTT to make a release. Of course, this will be a marked change in the Friday release format of Bollywood, which everyone's used to. Still, for OTT platforms this is a big win in the cinematic space from playing second fiddle to multiplexes and theatres.

Today, actors Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt will be live on Disney + Hotstar on Monday at 4:30 PM to make some massive announcements. With all the intrigue around what these announcements will be on, one can only guess, it has to do with their own film releases which will officially announce their digital releases.

Nobody knows which films of these stars will be boarding the OTT train, but Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj, Varun Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 and Alia's Sadak 2 seem to be the prime guesses at this point in time.

Bollywood ka weekly dose miss kar rahe ho na? Main bhi! Something BIG is coming soon and I'm so excited to reveal it. Tune in to @DisneyplusHSVIP Twitter handle at 4.30 PM today. @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @aliaa08 @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/pBs4stLyr0 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 29, 2020

There has been a lot of speculation, and many have urged for traditional releases in theatres for some fans. However, changing times seem to lie ahead for the cinema. Even as some films still stand their ground on the theatre route. The #BollywoodKiHomeDelivery is now trending on Twitter.