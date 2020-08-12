Akshay Kumar is the only Indian to find a place in the list of top 10 highest paid male actors in the world. Forbes Magazine has released its annual list in which Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson has occupied the top position for the second consecutive year.

The Top 10 Male Actors with Highest Earnings

Akki, with estimated earnings of $48.5 million, is in sixth place. The Bollywood actor was in the fourth place in the previous year. Actor and former WWE champion Dwayne Johnson is in the numero uno position in the list by earning $87.5 million between June 2019 and 2020.

Ryan Reynolds is in the second position at $71.5 million. Mark Wahlberg has occupied the third place with $58 million followed by Ben Affleck at $ 55 million. Vin Diesel is at the fifth place with earnings of $54 million.

Lin-Manuel Miranda ($45.5 million), Will Smith ($45.5 million), Adam Sandler ($41 million) and Jackie Chan ($40 million) are in the seventh, eighth, ninth and tenth positions, respectively.

The magazine has stated that the figures mentioned are pre-tax and do not include the expenses paid for agents, managers and lawyers.

Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest actors in India. Normally, he has 3-4 movie releases in a year. Even during the lockdown period, he has been getting lots of offers and deals. At this stage, the 52-year old has seven confirmed upcoming flicks and a web series.

Aanand L Rai's Raksha Bandhan and Atrangi Re, Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, Ranjit Tiwari's Bell Bottom, Farhad Samji's Bachchan Pandey and Chandraprakash's Prithviraj are his upcoming movies.

As per a report on Bollywood Hungama, Rs 1,100 crore is riding on Akshay Kumar.