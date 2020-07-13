Akshara Gowda has opened up on working with Vijay and AR Murugadoss in their blockbuster movie Thuppakki. The glam doll has surprised everyone by stating that she regrets working in the project.

She has revealed that the role narrated to her was different from what she did in the end. However, Akshara Gowda is happy because he got the opportunity to work with Vijay, AR Murugadoss, and Santosh Sivan.

"The only good thing about Thuppakki for me is Thalapathy, Murugadoss sir and Santosh Sivan sir, otherwise what role did I do? I regret playing that role, not with whom I shot. They told me I play Kajal Aggarwal's friend, the explanation was different. I was new, I didn't know how it would work," The Times of India quoted her as saying.

Nonetheless, she does not have any hard feelings against anyone. She added, "There are no hard feelings, even today if anyone of them call me I would work."

In the film, Jayaram was seen introducing Akshara to Vijay. Later, Kajal Aggarwal's character discovers that she was an adult actress.

Thuppakki was an action thriller in which Vijay played the role of a man from the army and an intelligence officer. The story is about how he foils terror attack in Mumbai. Vidyut Jamwal was seen in the negative role.

Coming back to Akshara Gowda, the actress, in the same interview, opened up on working with Ajith in Arrambam. The actress revealed that she got the offer to work on the project through Santosh Sivan.