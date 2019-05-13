Singer-composer Akriti Kakar has always managed to keep her fans happy with her concept, 'You choose, I sing'. She is now ready to impress her fans once again with her new single, a fusion of 'Soch, Sakhiyaan and Soch Na Sake' based on the most popular request across her social media. Her last single 'Chitta Kukkad & Baghe Vich' was loved by one and all.

When she was asked to shed some details of her upcoming single, Akriti said "All my followers have been requesting for these songs and I've waited to put them together in a way that it's justified to the song. I wanted to Keep the treatment of the songs as organic as possible and in the same family as the other songs that I have videos on my YouTube channel. All my music listeners expect and appreciate the fact that the nature of music is not Digital and all live played together like olden times."

Akriti will soon be entertaining her fans with a new Bengali song called Madhubala, composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee in a film by Jeet the superstar.