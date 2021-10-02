After the shocking announcement regarding the divorce of Telugu's star couple Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, Nagarjuna gives his statement on the same issue. In the official note shared by Nagarjuna, Nagarjuna mentions that both Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are dear to him.

Nagarjuna's heartfelt note reads: "With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal".

Nagarjuna mentions that Samantha has always been a dear one and writes, "Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us!"

"May God Bless them both with strength", Nagarjuna concludes in this press note.

Tollywood fans reaction to Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's divorce

Though the divorce talks about the star couple were making rounds past a couple of months, the official confirmation came as a shocker to the Telugu people. As the couple is owned by the audience, this news regarding their separation has upset many.

While most of the online fans wanted the couple to stay happy, some of them tweeted that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya could reconnect and rebuild their marriage.

"I am shocked. They are my favorite couple. I do not want them to get separated", an online fan wrote.

"Whatever it takes for you both to be happy. Get you past slide off, and stay happy you both", said another Tweep.