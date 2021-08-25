Termed as Tollywood's 'King', Akkineni Nagarjuna is to collaborate with his son for an upcoming movie titled 'Bangarraju'. The makers made an announcement regarding the same a while ago.

Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya shared the screen in Telugu's evergreen, classic- Manam. Now that the father-son duo is to join their hands together for an upcoming movie, the 'Akkineni' fans couldn't be any happier.

Needless to say, the movie 'Soggade Chinni Nayana', which was directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala was the highest grosser for Nagarjuna. Now that the team has come forward for another movie venture, the expectations have doubled.

The makers of the upcoming movie Bangarraju took to their social media handles to make a grand announcement regarding the same. "The Most Awaited Multi Starrer #Bangarraju Shoot begins. The Father-Son Duo is here to entertain you in style #SoggallaShootingBegins", they wrote on Twitter.

Touted to be the sequel to Soggade Chinni Nayana, the movie Bangarraju is to be directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala again. Nagarjuna played dual roles in the movie Soggade Chinni Nayana, while Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi played the female leads.

The title poster of 'Bangarraju' unveiled:

The makers of Bangarraju unveiled the title poster, which features two bullet bikes parked side-by-side. This indicates that the bikes belong to Akkineni Nagarjuna and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

More details about Bangarraju:

Bangarraju is to star Ramya Krishna as the pair for Nagarjuna Akkineni, while 'Uppena' fame Krithi Shetty is supposed to play the love interest of Naga Chaitanya.

Musician Anup Rubens is to score the music for Bangarraju, while Zee Studios will be co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd. Nagarjuna is the producer of Bangarraju.