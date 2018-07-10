Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna is acting in director Ayan Mukerji's next Bollywood movie Brahmastra that features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, as per emerging reports.

It is rumoured that director Ayan Mukerji has approached Akkineni Nagarjuna to play an important role in the big-budget superhero fantasy movie Brahmastra, which is produced by Karan Johar. The Telugu actor has reportedly given his nod for the role.

Nagarjuna will reportedly be seen in a crucial role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra. He is joining the film unit on Tuesday and he will be shooting for 8 to 10 days. The movie is scheduled for worldwide theatrical release on 15 August 2019 (Independence day+Bakri Eid).

Nagarjuna is a son of late legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao aka ANR. He started his acting career with 1986 Telugu film Vikram and he forayed Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva in 1990. Later, he starred in Hindi movies like Khuda Gawah (1992), Drohi (1992), Mr. Bechara (1995), Angaarey (1998) and LOC Kargil (2003).

Nagarjuna is returning to Bollywood after 15 years and his fans are excited about it. Fan named Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) tweeted, "#Brahmastra gets more interesting with #Nagarjuna's addition who is returning to Hindi film after 15 years hiatus. It will be great to see two veteran actors @SrBachchan Saab and Nagarjuna sharing space together after so long. He joins the sets today in Mumbai. Super Excited now!)"

Nagarjuna was recently seen in Ram Gopal Varma's Officer, which became a disaster at the box office. He is currently shooting for the Telugu movie Devadas, which is set to hit the screens in September. He will seen with Nani in this multi-starrer movie. He has also signed to star alongside Mohanlal in Priyadarshan's Malayalam film Marakkar.

