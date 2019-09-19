Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna has landed in trouble after an unidentified decomposed dead body was found at the shed of the agriculture land belonging to him on Wednesday.

Akkineni Nagarjuna owns 40-acre agriculture land in Papireddyguda village. A few years ago, the senior actor purchased this land, which was left unused for a long time. His wife Amala Akkineni had visited the land for a casual inspection in the first week of September and she had not noticed anything unusual there, according to the police.

But some farm labourers, who were carrying out agricultural work, sensed foul-smell being emitted from a shed on the land on Wednesday. A decomposed body of a male was found inside the shed. Since this land is under the jurisdiction of the Keshampet police, the workers alerted the cops from the station.

The Keshampet police arrived at the location immediately with a dog squad and started investigating the case. They have reportedly collected all the samples from the location and will soon file an FIR. They suspect that the death could have taken place around six months ago. However, the Akkineni's are yet to comment on this development.

A photo of the decomposed body is doing rounds on social media. The picture shows the body laid on the floor, wearing pants with a shirt tucked inside. His palms, feet and skull are all decomposed.

Akkineni Nagarjuna was recently seen in director Rahul Ravindran's Manmadhudu 2, which turned an average grosser at the box office. He is currently hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and winning the audience's hearts. He will be seen next in director Ayan Mukerji's Bollywood film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mounri Roy.