Akhilesh Yadav shares Ravi Kishan video, slams BJP over 'false claims' on GST

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday tore into the BJP over its claims on Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, accusing its leaders of "setting a world record in lying through their teeth."

His jibe came after a video of BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan went viral, in which the Gorakhpur MP claimed that after GST reforms, essential goods such as clothes, televisions, and other consumer products were available at "50 per cent discount."

जीएसटी के नाम पर ‘उदाहरण के साथ’ सब चीज़ों का रेट 50% पर बतानेवाले ऐसे लोग, जिन्हें कुछ भी नहीं पता वो ना ही बोलें तो भला है। ये झूठे भले न हों पर अज्ञानी ज़रूर हैं। अभी इनके पास दिल्ली या वित्त मंत्री जी की तरफ़ से ‘समझाइश के रूप में डपटाई’ का फ़ोन आता होगा… ऐसा फ़ोन लखनऊ से… pic.twitter.com/uf2yBwq9Yj — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) September 23, 2025

Ravi Kishan is also seen saying that this is a gift from PM Modi to the people for securing a third term in office.

Akhilesh Yadav shared the video of Ravi Kishan on his X handle and mocked the BJP.

"Those people who, in the name of GST, claim that all items are available at 50 per cent discount 'with examples,' and who know nothing about it, should better remain silent. They may not be malicious, but they are certainly ignorant," he wrote.

He added, "Right now, they must be getting a phone call from Delhi or from the Finance Minister in the form of a scolding disguised as an explanation. Such a call won't come from Lucknow because the situation here is no different. If the public drags such people to the market and exposes the reality, only then will they come to their senses."

Stepping up his attack, the SP chief said, "BJP leaders are setting a world record in lying through their teeth."

Meanwhile, the BJP has launched a campaign to promote awareness about the GST reforms among traders and the public.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath interacted with businessmen and traders in Gorakhpur, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak in Lucknow, and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna also held meetings in the state capital, Lucknow.

The government maintains that GST slabs have been rationalised -- 5 per cent tax on agricultural equipment, 5 per cent on clothes priced up to Rs 2,500, zero on stationery, 5 per cent on several food items, and zero per cent on certain medicines.

The opposition, however, insists that the BJP leaders are misleading the public with false claims.

(With inputs from IANS)