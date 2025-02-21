Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya lashed out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday for calling the state's budget "hollow." Responding to the remarks, Maurya said that Akhilesh Yadav seems to have developed a "BJP phobia."

Speaking to IANS, the UP Deputy CM remarked, "Akhilesh Yadav seems to have developed a BJP phobia. He has become vocal and anxious. Seeing the country's and the state's budget, he appears worried and shaken by the wave of development, which is like the flowing Ganga."

"The massive turnout at the Maha Kumbh, where people are gathering in large numbers, signals the downfall of the Samajwadi Party's politics of appeasement. The collapse of their Muslim-centric politics is now evident," he added.

Reacting to the charge sheet filed by the police in connection with the Sambhal violence, Maurya praised law enforcement authorities for their action.

"I appreciate the police for successfully identifying the criminals. Their efforts to prevent violence, including attempts by Samajwadi Party goons to drag Uttar Pradesh into communal riots, have been thwarted. This is commendable, and I welcome it. However, the police should continue their work with the same dedication," he stated.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during his visit to a hostel in Raebareli, interacted with Dalit students and expressed disappointment over Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati's reluctance to join the INDIA bloc to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi alleged that her decision helped the BJP secure victory.

Reacting sharply, Maurya hit back and questioned the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha's credibility.

"First, Rahul Gandhi should explain why he accepted money from foreign sources and attempted to prevent Narendra Modi from becoming Prime Minister," Maurya claimed.

"As for the Congress, Mayawati, and others, in our view, SP, BSP, and Congress are all the same, they are just different sides of the same coin. Whether they fight separately or together, the lotus (BJP) will always rise and bring about development," he remarked.

(With inputs from IANS)