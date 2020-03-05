Actor Akhil Akkineni, who is busy shooting for his next film Most Eligible Bachelor, has got injured on the sets of the film. The actor and his team were shooting at the suburbs of the Hyderabad and while the makers were filming a comic action sequence, the incident took place and subsequently, the shoot was halted. The injury took place on the right hand and it is a minor one.

A source told a leading daily, "Akhil's right hand elbow was swollen and he was advised a week's rest by the doctors. As a result, the shooting of the film has been halted. The actor is currently recuperating at home and he is expected to resume work after March 10."

Director makes comeback to Telugu film industry after 7 years

Starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles, Most Eligible Bachelor is being directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar. This director is making a comeback to Telugu film industry after seven years. Also, this film marks the first-ever collaboration of Pooja and Akhil. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under GA 2 Pictures, Gopi Sundar is composing music for this film which has cinematography handled by Pradeesh Varma. The film is slated for release in April.

The first look posters of both Akhil and Pooja have been released. While Akhil is seen walking bare foot on the streets of New York with a skill cap on his head, and a scarf around his neck, Pooja was seen holding her shoes in both hands, towards the sky.

Most Eligible Bachelor is Akhil's fourth film. His first two films Akhil and Hello have tanked at the box office. With Tholi Prema director Venky Atluri, the actor made Mr Majnu which was received well, but cannot be called a hit at the box office. So Akkineni Nagarjuna, Amala and the whole Akkineni family is awaiting for Akhil to bag a blockbuster hit at the box office.