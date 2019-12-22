Akhil Akkineni has been struggling to bag a hit since the time of his first film. While he has been a part of three films until now - Akhil, Hello and Mr Manju - only his third flick managed to get a positive response from the audience.

Nagarjuna has been worried about Akhil's career but believes that things will fall into place and that Akhil is in the learning process.

Akhil is currently busy working for his next film, which is being directed by Bhaskar of Bommarillu fame. The romantic drama has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. The film is yet to get a title. This is the first time Pooja is collaborating with Akhil.

As per latest reports, Samantha Akkineni is going to play a cameo in the film. Sources have said that Akhil Akkineni will narrate his love story to Samantha and the proceedings of the film will roll from there.

Sources added that the makers wanted to rope in a special actress for this special role and could not find anyone more special than Samantha.

Though nothing has been confirmed as of yet about Samantha being part of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde's film, it has become a hot topic in the film circles.

Let us hope that Samantha would be a lucky charm to the film and bring Akhil a hit. Earlier, Samantha and Akhil have shared the screen space in Vikram K Kumar's Manam, which is a very special film for the entire Akkineni family.