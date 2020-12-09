India's one of the largest streaming OTT platform Netflix India has landed into a fresh controversy. Merely two days after the trailer of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap starrer AK vs AK was dropped.

The Indian Air Force took to social media and expressed their displeasure over the recently released promotional clip of AK vs AK starring Anurag and Anil.

Here's what went wrong:

On Wednesday, quoting Anil Kapoor's tweet, the official handle of the Indian Air Force wrote, "The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk (sic)."

The scenes of AK vs AK in question, with which IAF has a problem with, sees Anil Kapoor wearing a blue shirt adorning badges and IAF insignia resembling the IAF uniform.

In these scenes, Anil is shooting for a film when Anurag barges in and tells the actor that he has kidnapped his daughter Sonam Kapoor. He also says that Anil has only10 hours to save his daughter.

AK VS AK's promotional clip and Anil Kapoor receive massive backlash

More about AK VS AK

The trailer of AK vs AK was released on December 7. The film sees Anil and Anurag playing real-life characters. The trailer begins with a fight between Anil and Anurag, after which Anurag kidnaps Sonam Kapoor, Anil's daughter, to teach him a lesson.

Vikramaditya Motwane has directed AK vs AK. It will start streaming on Netflix on December 24.

The film's official synopsis reads: