A few hours ago, Indian Air Force (IAF) took to Twitter to show their displeasure over the recently released promotional clip of Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap-starrer AK vs AK. As per the clip shared by the actor, Anil is seen wearing IAF uniform. And IAF has complained that the uniform is donned inaccurately and that the language used in the clip is inappropriate. IAF also asked the makers to withdraw the related scenes in the film. Anil Kapoor took to social media to issue an apology to the Indian Air Force.

It has come to my attention that the trailer of my new film AK vs AK has offended some people. As I am wearing the Indian Air Force Uniform while using unparliamentary language, I would like to offer my humble apologies for unintentionally hurting sentiment sincerely. I would like to supply some context to hopefully help you understand how things came to me this way. My character is in uniform in the film because he is an actor playing the role of an officer. When he finds out that his daughter has been kidnapped the anger and rage he portrays is that of an emotionally distraught father. It was only in the interest of remaining true to the story that my character is still wearing the uniform on his quest to find his missing daughter.

It was never my intent or the intent of the filmmaker to disrespect the Indian Air Force. I have always had utmost respect and gratitude for the selfless service of all our defence personnel, and therefore I truly apologise for unintentionally hurting anyone's sentiment.

Netflix issues a clarification

The leading OTT platform also issued a statement and clarified that Anil and Kashyap are 'playing themselves' as actors, and they don't represent the IAF.

Netflix Tweeted: "Hon. @IAF_MCC, our intention would never be to disrespect the Armed Forces of India in any regard. AK Vs. AK is a film in which Anil Kapoor and his co-stars are playing themselves as actors. At no point does the film represent the Indian Air Force or our Armed Forces. We have nothing but the highest respect for the brave people protecting our nation" (sic).

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

When and where can you watch AK vs AK?

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, AK vs AK features Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap as themselves. They are both at loggerheads with each other when Kashyap kidnaps Kapoor's daughter (the real Sonam Kapoor) and sets him off on a desperate search for her while he films the whole ordeal. The film releases on Netflix on 24 December.

The government had issued an order to bring online news portals and content providers under the Information and Broadcasting ministry.

For the unversed, last month, the government had issued an order bringing online news portals and content providers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar under the Information and Broadcasting ministry. Until last month, no law or autonomous body was governing digital content. The government regulations also apply to the news on social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

In October, the Supreme Court had sought the centre's response on a petition for regulating over-the-top or OTT platforms by an autonomous body. The top court had issued notices to the centre, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Internet and Mobile Association of India.