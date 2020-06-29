Mollywood is yet to recover from the untimely death of director Sachy. The filmmaker died of cardiac arrest on 18 July. After his demise, Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that they had many ideas on which they wanted to work.

Not just Prithviraj Sukumaran, many actors wanted to work with the director and now it is revealed that Tamil star Ajith Kumar too was keen to join hands with the late filmmaker.

Ajith, fondly known as Thala, had watched Sachy's last film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Tamil actor was impressed with his work and had called to congratulate the filmmaker. It is now reported that the Mankatha star had also expressed his wish to work with him.

The shocking part of the story was that Sachy had a story ready for Ajith and was planning to meet the actor to narrate the story. Unfortunately, it now remains an unfulfilled wish of Thala.

Sachy's Journey

Sachy was a lawyer before he decided to follow his dream to work in the film industry. He started his career as a writer with Mollywood flick Chocolate which he co-wrote with Sethu. They together worked for four other films – Robin Hood, Makeup Man, Seniors, and Doubles.

Thereafter, he started working independently and penned films like Run Baby Run, Chettayees, and directed director with Anarkali.

On the other hand, Ajith is staying with his family members ever since the lockdown came into effect. He has been working on H Vinoth-directorial Valimai. It is an action thriller produced by Boney Kapoor.

The film had completed a few schedules before the government imposed the lockdown due to Covid-19. It is now reported that Ajith has asked the producer not to commence the shooting in a hurry until the situation returns to normalcy.