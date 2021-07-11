The first look poster of Ajith Kumar's forthcoming film Valimai is out on Sunday, 11 July. The actor's stylish looks were unveiled through a motion poster.

Ajith appears without his tried-and-tested a moustache-and-beared look. He is seen with a helmet and biker gear. Looking at the posters, one gets the impression of the movie being a serious film. What catches the viewers' attention is the catchy caption – Power is state of mind.

The fans of Ajith have given an overwhelming response to the first look poster. Also celebrities too have hailed Ajith's mass look. Check out their reaction:

Kabir Duhan Singh: #Valimai Raising handsOk handClapping hands sign Vera Level Glowing starRaising hands

Archana Kalpathi: Brilliant First Look #Valimai Glowing star

I am SUPER excited!!! A powerful update, totally worth the wait! Collision symbolCollision symbolCollision symbol

sathish sivalingam weightlifter: Vera leval tharu maaru #powerisastateofmind #waitisover #ValimaiFirstLook #ValimaiMotionPoster #thala #

kalidas jayaram: Worthuuuu thala worthuuuu #Valimai #ValimaiFirstLook #Thala #AjithKumar #BoneyKapoor #ValimaiMotionPoster #Hvinoth #ValimaiUpdate

venkat prabhu: Wow!! International stuff!! #Valimai

@thisisysr semma theme!

Mirnaa: Suave and stylishmax Fire Such a joy in seeing #Thala #Ajith sir in #Valimai motion poster. Can't wait to watch the movie on big screens.

Also, absolutely loved @thisisysr sir's BGM. Woot Woot Party popper

Radikaa Sarathkumar: Handsome and dashingRed heartRed heart

Actress Harathi": Long waited update is out stylishly awesome sauce #Valimai #ValimaiFirstLook #ValimaiUpdate semmmmmmmmaaaaaaa Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes 4பேர்க்கு 4விதமா பிடிக்கும் அதுக்குதான் 4 Poster Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes

Sanam Shetty: Worth the wait!

#Valimai motion poster is absolutely Lit FireFireFire

Thala #Ajith sir looks super stylishClapping hands sign

@thisisysr's whistle Bgm is so addictive. Congratulations

@BoneyKapoor sir & @HVinothDirector Bouquet

Kartikeya: Kudos to the unlimited patience of fans..The 2year long wait is over .

Ippo podra vediyaCollision symbolCollision symbol

Vignesh Shivan: Right-facing fistஆளுமை என்பது ஒரு மனநிலை Left-facing fist

Fireworks Collision symbol begins for the awesome fans from this moment FireCollision symbolSmiling face with halo

ponram: Vera level thala #AjithKumar #Valimai vazhthukkal

Sivakarthikeyan: Power is a state of mind FireFireFire

Worth the wait Flexed bicepsThumbs up

Kavin: Welcome back our dear THALA Folded handsHeart suitHeart suitHeart suitFire

Originally, the first look was expected to be out on 1 May to coincide with Ajith's birthday. Since the Covid-19 second wave hit the country around that time, the team felt it was not the right time to celebrate the occasion.

"We had announced that we would be releasing the First Look of our film Valimai on May 1, 2021 to coincide with Shri Ajith Kumar's 50th birthday. At the time of making the announcement, none of us had even anticipated that the 2nd wave of Corona Virus would spread across India like a tsunami. At this moment, lakhs of Indians are affected by financial hardship and emotional trauma due to loss of family members and friends," the statement from producer Boney Kapoor said.

Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Sumithra, Shivaji Guruvayoor, and others are part of the cast. H Vinoth-directorial has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Vijay Velukutty's editing, and Nirva Shah's cinematography.